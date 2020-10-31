Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Sells $136,000.00 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.51. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

