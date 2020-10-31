Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$161.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$156.00 to C$161.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$158.36.

IFC stock opened at C$137.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$137.47. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.569999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Martel acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at C$792,807.24.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

