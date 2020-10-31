Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to $161.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFCZF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.40.

IFCZF opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $117.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

