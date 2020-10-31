Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ IART opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $63.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 252,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $1,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.