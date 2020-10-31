Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 89,153 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

