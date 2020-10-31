International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Director Acquires $553,750.00 in Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
