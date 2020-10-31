International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Director Acquires $553,750.00 in Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

