International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ THM opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

