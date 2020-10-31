Intrum AB (publ)’s (ITJTY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of ITJTY stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

