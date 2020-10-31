Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $344.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is witnessing recovering trends across its platforms including improved retention rates and payment volumes. Small businesses are accelerating their shift to online and omni-channel commerce, a trend that Intuit is well-poised to benefit from. Sturdy momentum in its QuickBooks solutions is a key catalyst. Growing demand for TurboTax Live and increasing clientele of Intuit’s payroll offering are positives. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues. Additionally, the acquisition of Credit Karma is expected to boost customer base. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the coronavirus-led global lockdown has affected small businesses, posing risks to its top-line growth. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $314.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

