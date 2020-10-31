Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 244.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 192.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

