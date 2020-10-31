Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

