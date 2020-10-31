IONChain Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $5,201.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. In the last week, IONChain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

