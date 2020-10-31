IOST Price Down 9.7% This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. IOST has a market cap of $74.46 million and $27.32 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, IDEX, WazirX and BitMax. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.03778489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00216104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,170,958,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,242,418,460 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

