IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered IRadimed from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on IRadimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.40 million, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.26.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IRadimed by 124.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IRadimed by 135.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

