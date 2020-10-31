iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Zacks Investment Research

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective hoisted by Zacks Investment Research to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRBT. Colliers Securities lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised iRobot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.