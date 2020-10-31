iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,634,000 after purchasing an additional 199,153 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

