iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

