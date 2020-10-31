iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day moving average is $144.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

