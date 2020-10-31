iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day moving average is $144.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.