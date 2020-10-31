iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1,250.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,930 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,808 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,003 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $54.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

