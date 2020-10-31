iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58.

