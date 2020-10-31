Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CFO Buys $34,999.12 in Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 67,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.40 on Friday. Isoray, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Isoray stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Isoray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.