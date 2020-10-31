Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) EVP Michael Krachon Buys 28,844 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) EVP Michael Krachon bought 28,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $14,998.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,598.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Isoray, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Isoray stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Isoray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James downgraded Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

