Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $20.08 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

In other news, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $33,800.00. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $172,900 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

