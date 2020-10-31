Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVPAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.