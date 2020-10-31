James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Raised to $65.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in James River Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in James River Group by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after buying an additional 94,055 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.