Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JAMF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.05. Jamf has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

