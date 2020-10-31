Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a report on Sunday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth about $36,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth about $4,307,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth about $5,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth about $5,217,000.

JAMF stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. Jamf has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02).

