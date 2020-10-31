Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 40.31. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

