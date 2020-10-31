Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) a €16.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrefour SA (CA.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.48 ($19.39).

EPA:CA opened at €13.36 ($15.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.72. Carrefour SA has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

