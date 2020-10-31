Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €48.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.59 ($51.28).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €38.04 ($44.75) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.76.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.