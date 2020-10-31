Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PUMA SE (PUM.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.56 ($104.18).

Shares of PUM opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.12. PUMA SE has a one year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a one year high of €84.30 ($99.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.67.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

