Jeffrey Raich Sells 364 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) insider Jeffrey Raich sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $14,032.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,646.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

