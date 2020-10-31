Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

