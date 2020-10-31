John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Sells £30,034.80 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 20th, Robin Watson purchased 2,973 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,540.60 ($8,545.34).
LON:WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.24.
About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
