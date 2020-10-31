John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Sells £30,034.80 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Robin Watson purchased 2,973 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,540.60 ($8,545.34).

LON:WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.