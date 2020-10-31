JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) a €16.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.42).

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) stock opened at €10.39 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.98. ENGIE SA has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

