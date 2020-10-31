JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $12.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

CRTO opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

