JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $315.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.84.
Shares of FB stock opened at $263.11 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.98.
In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.