JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $315.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB stock opened at $263.11 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

