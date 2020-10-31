JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $342.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $372.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.39.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $288.64 on Thursday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 335,057 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.