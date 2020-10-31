JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Neutral

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $87.05 on Thursday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,738,898 shares of company stock worth $599,198,523 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 180,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,423 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

