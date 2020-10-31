JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €847.00 ($996.47).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.