JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Givaudan stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

