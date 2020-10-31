JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

