JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $530.00

Shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), with a volume of 36443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

JTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.77) price objective on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $588.11 million and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 487.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 463.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. JTC PLC (JTC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In related news, insider Wendy Holley sold 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £59,794.70 ($78,122.16).

About JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

