K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) PT Set at C$40.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

KBL has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.80.

KBL stock opened at C$28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.91 million and a PE ratio of 58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.69. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.73 and a 12-month high of C$46.44.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 251.05%.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

