Karl Paganin Buys 56,170 Shares of Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE.AX) (ASX:SXE) Stock

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE.AX) (ASX:SXE) insider Karl Paganin acquired 56,170 shares of Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,006.71 ($18,576.22).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.74%. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

