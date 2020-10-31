Kava.io Market Cap Reaches $50.06 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00010774 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $50.06 million and $10.21 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003269 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001094 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

