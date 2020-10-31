KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KZMYY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

