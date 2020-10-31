KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Sells $128,448.00 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KB Home stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.