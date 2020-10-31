Keith John Buys 125,000 Shares of Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) (ASX:PNC) Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) (ASX:PNC) insider Keith John acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$58,750.00 ($41,964.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.50, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) Company Profile

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

