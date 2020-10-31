Keith John Buys 125,000 Shares of Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) (ASX:PNC) Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) (ASX:PNC) insider Keith John acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$58,750.00 ($41,964.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.50, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Pioneer Credit Limited (PNC.AX) Company Profile
